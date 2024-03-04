Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong (R) and Cambodian Deputy Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Tea Siha. (Photo: VNA)

In the meeting with Tea Seiha, Cuong expressed his delight at the sound Vietnam - Cambodia defence cooperation in 2023 as both sides worked closely and effectively in the fields of high-level delegation exchanges, human resources training, and exchange of young officers.They agreed that the two armies should continue their traditional cooperation and solidarity, serving as a pillar in the Vietnam-Cambodia good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability.Besides, they concurred to direct competent agencies and units to carry out and review the protocol on defence cooperation between the two ministries during the 2020-2024 period and map out another for the 2025-2029 period.Cuong took this occasion to invite leaders from the Cambodian defence ministry, royal military and enterprises to attend the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army, and the 2nd Vietnam International Defence Expo scheduled to be held at the end of this year./.