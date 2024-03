Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong (L) and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Chansamone Chanyalath. (Photo: VNA)

Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong had bilateral meetings with Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Chansamone Chanyalath, and Cambodia n Deputy Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Tea Siha in Luang Prabang, Laos, on March 4.The meetings took place as Cuong is in Laos to attend the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Retreat (ADMM-Retreat) from March 4 to 6.Meeting with the Lao official, Cuong affirmed that the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence always supports and stands ready to assist the Lao side to successfully organise military-defence events when Laos is holding the chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2024.Chansamone, for his part, welcomed the high-level delegation from the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence to attend the ADMM-Retreat, expressing his belief that their attendance will contribute to the meeting’s success.Both sides evaluated the bilateral cooperation over the past time, and discussed cooperation orientations in the coming time, particularly in the areas of Party and political affairs, border management and protection, human resources training and defence industry.The Lao official said he hoped the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence will support the Experts’ Working Group on Humanitarian Mine Action of the ADMM Plus (ADMM+) for 2024-2027 co-chaired by Laos and Russia.