Vietnam strives to complete final preparations for successful hosting of SEA Games 31
Saola - The mascot of SEA Games 31 in front of Bac Giang province's sports gymnasium. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Only less than 50 days left, the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) will officially take place. At present, Vietnam is urgently making efforts to complete the final preparations for the safe and successful organisation of the region’s biggest sport event.
Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, SEA Games 31 could not take place as planned in November 2021, and was postponed to May 2022. The organising committee encountered many difficulties in preparations, while athletes did not have opportunities to compete regularly and have training abroad.
The goal of successfully holding the Games is an important task. Thanks to the close direction of the Government, the companionship and coordination between the concerned ministries and sectors, the preparations are on the right track, with the progress ensured. At a recent field trip by Southeast Asian sport delegations, the delegation heads appreciated the host country’s preparations.
“Since Vietnam announced SEA Games 31’s official date in late 2021, the country has exerted tremendous efforts, and preparations are in full swing to meet the deadlines,” said Director (Projects) of the Singapore National Olympic Council Anthony Lee.
He believed that the regional sporting event this year will be smooth-sailing and organised efficiently.
The renovation of My Dinh National Stadium, which is to host football and track and field, has been fundamentally completed while the Water Sports Stadium is also being renovated to meet international standards, ready to host the Games.
For his part, Vice President of the Olympic Council of Malaysia Paduka Nur Azmi Ahmad spoke highly of progress made in the preparations at the My Dinh Stadium and the National Sports Training Centre, despite various challenges facing Vietnam, especially the COVID-19 pandemic.
Underlining the significance of the facilities serving the Games, he added that Vietnamese agencies need to speed up the remaining tasks and make sure that deadlines will be met.
Inside Bac Giang province's sports gymnasium. (Photo: VNA)Deputy Secretary General for Administration of the Philippine Olympic Committee Carl Sambrano highly valued Quang Ninh province’s preparations, particularly at the 5,000-seat gymnasium which will host indoor volleyball matches.
He added that the expressway linking Hanoi and Quang Ninh facilitates the travel of participating teams between the two localities.
Chong Fui Kim from the Singapore National Olympic Council said although the COVID-19 pandemic delivered a heavy blow to Vietnam’s preparations for SEA Games 31, most of the competition venues in Quang Ninh stand ready to host the regional event.
He spoke highly of efforts and determination of the organising committee and Vietnamese people in preparing for the Games despite the complex developments of COVID-19, believing that the event will be successful.
The Games, themed “For a stronger South East Asia”, will run in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events and expect to attract around 10,000 participants.
For the successful organisation of the event, these localities are continuing to upgrade the remaining infrastructure and facilities to meet requirements.
The event is expected to create a fair playing ground towards a stronger Southeast Asia, and offer a good chance for Vietnam to promote the beauty of its nation, people and culture./.