Culture - Sports Vietnam participates in Francophone Film Week in Chile The Vietnamese Embassy, in coordination with the embassies of French-speaking countries in Chile, has organised the Francophone Film Week 2022 on the occasion of International Francophonie Day.

Culture - Sports All Vietnamese players tested negative to SARS-CoV-2 upon arrival in Japan All players and most of the coaching staff members of the Vietnamese national football team have tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus after they arrived at Narita International Airport on March 26 morning to prepare for the final World Cup 2022 qualifier match with hosts Japan.

Culture - Sports Exhibition displays Hue royal antiques in Hanoi An exhibition showcasing Hue royal antiques opened at Cultural Friendship Palace in the capital city of Hanoi on March 26.

Culture - Sports TikTok contest launched to promote COVID-19 prevention work The General Department of Population and Family Planning (GDPFP) under the Ministry of Health, in coordination with Aiken Vietnam Co. Ltd, has launched a TikTok video contest to promote the effectiveness of communications on improving people’s awareness on maintaining 5K messages and being proactive in the injection of COVID-19 vaccine.