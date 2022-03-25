Nam Dinh invests over 1 million USD in Thien Truong Stadium renovation
The northern province of Nam Dinh has spent over 25 billion VND (1.09 million USD) on renovating Thien Truong Stadium which will host men’s football group-stage matches during the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
The repair and renovation of the stadium and training ground for players have almost completed while finishing touches are being put to some components, such as meeting rooms and dressing rooms, said Do Dinh Diem from the management authority of SEA Games 31 projects in Nam Dinh.
The project is expected to finish before April 15, Diem said.
The 20,000-seat stadium was selected to host the opening match of the 2021 and 2022 V. League 1 season.
Nam Dinh has recruited some 50 young volunteers from local universities for the regional biggest sports event. They have received training to be capable of providing reception, logistics and supporting services for participating athletes.
Being a host of SEA Games 31’s men’s football matches will not only motivate the development of sports in Nam Dinh but also provide an opportunity for the province to promote its people and landscapes to international visitors, said Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Tan Anh.
The province is making active preparations for the successful hosting of SEA Games 31, he noted.
The men’s football tournament at SEA Games 31 will take place from April 6 to May 22. Thien Truong Stadium will host B group-stage matches while Hanoi’s My Dinh National Stadium will be the venue for semi-final and final matches.
SEA Games 31 is scheduled to begin on May 12 and run through May 23./.