Environment Ministries earmark 70 percent of budget for climate change adaptation: workshop Vietnamese ministries allocate more than 70 percent of their budgets to climate change adaptation, heard a launch workshop regarding climate public expenditure and investment review (CPEIR) of Vietnam on March 11.

Environment Vietnam’s garment-textile industry seeks to promote “green” production Vietnam's textile and garment industry is making efforts to realise its green production target and reduce emissions in a bid to help implement the Government’s commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050 at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

Society Youth group charged up for greener future GOMers, a youth volunteer group, are collecting used batteries to help protect the environment of northern Quang Ninh province.