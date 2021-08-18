Health Health Minister works with HCM City on COVID-19 control, treatment Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long recommended pandemic hotspot Ho Chi Minh City strictly enforce social distancing measures and implement in-place social welfare packages at a meeting on care and treatment of COVID-19 patients and pandemic control with the local authorities on August 17.

Health HCM City to vaccinate foreigners against COVID-19 Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc has agreed to conduct vaccination against COVID-19 for foreigners living, studying and working in the city, within its capacity and resources, according to a document the People’s Committee Office sent to the municipal Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Health on August 17.

Health Vietnam records additional 9,605 COVID-19 cases The Ministry of Health reported an additional 9,605 COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours to 6pm on August 17, including 10 imported and 9,595 domestic cases.