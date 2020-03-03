Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology’s – The Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology’s Institute of Biotechnology (IBT) announced on March 3 that it has successfully produced a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) test kit, with a test time of 80 minutes since the RNA sample is collected.

The research team was led by Asso. Prof Dong Van Quyen and Asso.Prof Dinh Duy Khang.

Quyen said on the back of knowledge about molecular biology and virology, the IBT partnered with many health institutions inside and outside the country to fully tap information about the order of genome of the virus and diagnosis technique, thus laying a foundation for the kit development.

Test results showed that the kit has sensitivity and specificity similar to those of the realtime RT-PCR developed by the WHO. IBT Director Chu Hoang Ha said the institute will work closely with other establishments to mass produce the kit in the near future.

So far, there have been 16 confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection cases in Vietnam and all the patients have been successfully treated and discharged from hospitals./.

