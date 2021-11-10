The 32nd APEC Ministerial Meeting held in the form of teleconference on November 8-9. (Photo: VNA)

The ministers said economic, trade and social policies should bring about equal opportunities and jobs for all people, promote potential of vulnerable groups, forge collaboration in climate change response and sustainable management of natural resources, and ensure food and water resources security.At another working session on November 8, the ministers shared experience in economic recovery and exchanged views on cooperation efforts in trade and investment for regional recovery, and the APEC’s contributions to the WTO's 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12).At the end of the event, the foreign and economic ministers adopted a joint statement and two appendices on mid-term assessment of the service competition roadmap in APEC and the APEC environmental services reference list./.