World Thai gov’t launches national Kathina celebration The Thai government has launched a nationwide celebration of Kathina, a traditional Buddhist observation practiced after Buddhist Lent.

World Thai hospital reports spike in RSV cases among children Thailand’s Children Hospital has reported a rise in the number of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) patients year by year. The hospital is asking parents of very young children to be cautious and take precautionary measures against respiratory diseases.

ASEAN ASEAN strengthens collaboration in building regional disaster resilience The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) reaffirmed its resolve to strengthen collaboration in building disaster resilience in the region at the 10th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Management (AMMDM) and 11th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the ASEAN Agreement on Disaster Management and Emergency Response (AADMER) on October 20.