Vietnam targets 6-6.5% growth in gross domestic product ( GDP ) and 4,700-4,730 USD in per capita income in 2024. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam targets 6-6.5% growth in gross domestic product (GDP) and 4,700-4,730 USD in per capita income in 2024, according to a newly-approved National Assembly (NA) resolution.



With 90.49% of approval votes, the NA on November 9 adopted the resolution on the socio-economic development plan for 2024. NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on November 24 signed a decision to issue the resolution.



Under the resolution, next year, the manufacturing-processing sector’s contribution to GDP is hoped to hit 24.1-24.2%. At the same time, the country will strive for a 4.8-5.3% productivity growth rate.



Meanwhile, the agricultural labour force is expected to account for 26.5% of the country’s total workforce and trained workers to make up about 69% of the total.



Vietnam’s poverty rate based on multidimensional poverty standards is set to decrease by over 1% in 2024. In addition, the health insurance coverage will be 94.1% of the country’s population.



The resolution pointed out the general goals of Vietnam’s socio-economic development next year. Accordingly, Vietnam will continue to prioritise pushing economic growth associated with consolidating and maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, and ensuring major balances of the economy.



It targets promoting and creating more positive changes in implementing strategic breakthroughs, restructuring the economy associated with innovating growth models, and improving productivity, quality, efficiency, competitiveness and internal strength of the economy.



Next year, the country will also focus on removing institutional and policy bottlenecks, unlocking resources and solving problems to develop markets.



Key strategic and important national infrastructure projects will be sped up next year.



Other key tasks for next year relate to administrative reform, business investment climate improvement, public-private partnership and comprehensive inclusive development of areas including culture, education, health care, social security, national defense, anti-corruption, external affairs and international integration.



The NA calls on people, soldiers, and overseas Vietnamese to uphold the spirit of patriotic emulation, and solidarity, promote internal strengths, overcome difficulties and challenges, and adapt flexibly and effectively to the world’s and the country’s situations. They are urged to strive to successfully implement the 2024 socio-economic development plan, which will create favourable momentum for the country to achieve the targets set in the five-year development plan in the 2021-2025 period./.