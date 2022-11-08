talks between Deputy Chief of Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Nghia and Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army Gen. Narongpan Jittkaewtae (Photo: VNA)

– Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien has voiced support of cooperation contents reached during talks on November 8 between the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Nghia and Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army Gen. Narongpan Jittkaewtae.Receiving the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army in Hanoi on November 8, Deputy Defence Minister Chien stressed that amidst the strong development of Vietnam-Thailand ties, their defence cooperation has also seen active progress, reflecting the mutual trust between the two armies.He said as the two countries will mark the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership in 2023, the two armies should actively roll out activities to enhance mutual trust, such as holding strategic discussion, exchanging delegations, and sharing experience in handling unconventional security issues.Chien also suggested the two sides promote joint work in fields suitable with each side’s needs and strength like logistics, military medicine, search and rescue, and terrorism combat.He took the occasion to invite leaders of the Defence Ministry and military of Thailand to attend the first Vietnam International Defence Expo in December.The Thai Commander-in-Chief informed his host of the success of his talks with Deputy Chief of Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army Nguyen Van Nghia, affirming that the two sides agreed to continue boosting their cooperation to contribute to the relationship between the two countries and bring a peaceful and happy life to their people.The Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army is in Hanoi to attend the 23rd ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting (ACAMM-23).During the talks between Deputy Chief of Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Nghia and Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army Gen. Narongpan Jittkaewtae, the two sides reached consensus on a number of cooperation priorities in the time ahead. They will maintain the exchange of information and assessment as well as delegations at all levels, continue cooperation in training, including language training, and expand collaboration to unconventional security fields like search and rescue, border management, cross-border crime control, terrorism combat, and sharing of experience in army’s involvement in poverty reduction.The two sides also pledged to continue consult and support each other at multilateral forums and events in the framework of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)./.