Society National Humanitarian Month to be launched in April A ceremony to launch the National Humanitarian Month for 2024, and mark World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day (May 8) is slated for April 22 in Dien Bien Phu city, the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien, heard a press conference held by the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) Central Committee in Hanoi on February 21.

Society Twelve defendants in Viet A Company-related case file appeals The Hanoi People’s Court has received appeals of 12 defendants in the case relating to Viet A Company over one month after the first-instance trial.

Society MARD urges examination of fishing vessels without tracking Ahead of the coming inspection by a European Commission (EC) delegation, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) recently asked the administrations of coastal localities to review the situation of fishing vessels unable to be tracked via vessel monitoring systems (VMS).

Society Hanoi announces Public Administration Reform Index 2023 Hanoi on February 20 announced the 2023 Public Administration Reform (PAR) Index of its departments, department-level agencies, and People’s Committees of districts and Son Tay township, with the Department of Home Affairs and Dong Da district taking the lead.