Vietnam to affirm support for cooperation in COVID-19 fight at 42nd AIPA General Assembly: top legislator
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam will show its viewpoint on promoting COVID-19 prevention and control cooperation, particularly concerning vaccines, among member parliaments of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) and ASEAN nations at the upcoming 42nd General Assembly of the AIPA (AIPA- 42), said National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
Hue made the statement while chairing a meeting on August 16 concerning the preparation for Vietnam’s attendance at the General Assembly.
The top legislator will lead a high-level NA delegation to attend the virtual AIPA- 42 on August 23 – 25 at the invitation of Speaker of the Legislative Council of Brunei Abdul Rahman Taib. This is the first official multilateral diplomatic activity of Chairman Hue and the NA delegation in the 15th tenure of the NA.
Hearing reports on the ASEAN situation since the beginning of 2021 as well as Vietnam’s contributions to AIPA and preparation for the upcoming attendance, Hue stressed a request for the improvement of the NA’s activities for external relations.
Parliamentary diplomacy has to make contribution to promoting the position, image and prestige of Vietnam in the region and in the world, he affirmed.
He ordered speeding up related preparation activities, ensuring pandemic safety, and implementing communications work on the AIPA- 42.
Head of the NA Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha said the NA delegation will attend the General Assembly with the spirit of making active and practical contributions and ensuring Vietnam’s benefit and principle stance./.