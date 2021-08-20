NA Standing Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will lead a Vietnamese NA delegation to the 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-42), which will be held in Brunei in videoconference format from August 23-25, according to NA Standing Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man.



Speaking at a press briefing on August 20, Man said that the AIPA-42 theme of "Forging Parliamentary Cooperation in Digital Inclusion towards ASEAN Community 2025" shows the organisation's determination and consensus on accompanying with ASEAN in the efforts to control COVID-19, overcoming difficulties for economic recovery, and reinforcing intra-bloc solidarity.

It also aims to implement the association’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, balance, maintaining its central role to complete goals set for ASEAN Community building and building the image of a responsible ASEAN that is willing to coordinate in responding to emerged issues, said Man.



Man said that during the upcoming AIPA-42, member parliaments will continue to reaffirm efforts, together with ASEAN member countries, to enhance the responding capacity of each country and their mutual support in stamping out COVID-19.



With comprehensive and parallel approach to the pandemic control, ASEAN is strengthening measures within the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework, in which reform, renovation, digital transformation and growth model transformation are considered the leverage for the recovery of the association’s sustainable growth.



According to head of the NA Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha, the 15-member delegation of Vietnam will engage in major activities of the AIPA-42, including the opening ceremony, the first and second plenary sessions, the meeting of the Women Parliamentarians of AIPA (WAIPA), meetings of AIPA committees, the signing of the joint statement and the closing ceremony.



President Nguyen Xuan Phuc will send a greeting message to the event, while NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will deliver a keynote speech at the first AIPA-42 plenary session.



Ha said that during the AIPA-42, member parliaments will discuss and adopt a procedure to organise AIPA Young Parliamentarians’ meetings, which is a specific step to realise Vietnam’s initiative at the 41st AIPA General Assembly held in Vietnam in 2020, creating favourable conditions for young parliamentarians to join AIPA activities.



Meanwhile, NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong said that the NA Office has coordinated with relevant activities to ensure security, safety and health for delegates to the AIPA-42 and reporters covering the event./.

