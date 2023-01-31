Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam will participate in ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2023 themed “ASEAN: A Journey to Wonderful Destinations”, and the Travel Exchange (TRAVEX) trade fair in Yogyakarta, Indonesia from February 2 – 5, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).



At the forum, Vietnam will introduce tourism development, mechanisms and policies, tourism products and services after the COVID-19 pandemic, and the message of Vietnam tourism through the slogan "Vietnam - Timeless Charm" and the campaign "Live fully in Vietnam".





Vietnam will introduce the message of Vietnam tourism through the slogan "Vietnam - Timeless Charm" and the campaign "Live fully in Vietnam". (Photo: VNAT)

TRAVEX is one of the most important activities within ATF 2023, attracting the attention of international partners, businesses and tourists. It will feature exhibitions and symposiums.



Vietnam’s booth at the exhibition will highlight the National Tourism Year 2023 in the south – central province of Binh Thuan.



The events are expected to offer a good chance for the tourism sector to introduce Vietnam’s attractive destinations, and help travel agencies to seek partners, towards speeding up tourism recovery.



ASEAN is one of the most dynamic tourism development regions in Asia and the Pacific. Most of ASEAN member countries consider tourism an important economic sector.



According to data from the ASEAN Secretariat, in 2019, international tourist arrivals in Southeast Asia reached 143.5 million, accounting for 9.6% of global international tourists. The growth rate reached 6.1%, 2.1% higher than the world's average rate.



For Vietnam, ASEAN is one of the most important markets and partners. In 2019, visitors from ASEAN to Vietnam hit nearly 2.1 million, accounting for about 11.6% of the total number of international arrivals to the nation. Multilateral cooperation within ASEAN plays an important role in Vietnam's international tourism cooperation.



Within the framework of ATF 2023, a series of activities will be held, including the 22nd ASEAN Plus Three Tourism Ministers MeetingASEAN – India Tourism Ministers Meeting, the 2nd ASEAN – Russia Tourism Ministers Meeting, the 57th Meeting of ASEAN National Tourism Organisations, the 42nd Meeting of ASEAN 3 National Tourism Organisations, the 29th ASEAN - India National Tourism Organisations, the 13th ASEAN-Russia Federation Tourism Consultation Meeting, the ASEAN Tourism Awards Ceremony, and a press conference of ASEAN tourism ministers and other activities./.