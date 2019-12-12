Society Deputy PM asks for stronger efforts to combat IUU fishing Deputy PM Trinh Dinh Dung has ordered relevant ministries, sectors and authorities of 28 coastal localities to implement measures to stop IUU fishing by fishing ships in international waters.

Society Can Tho University receives JICA President Award 2019 The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on December 11 presented the 15th JICA President Award to Can Tho University.

Society Affordable homes still dream for many Vietnamese workers Only 28 percent of industrial zone workers are provided with stable accommodation, while the rest have to rent houses with poor sanitation and infrastructure.