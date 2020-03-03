Culture - Sports Cultural festival showcases ethnic groups A series of festivals organised by different ethnic minority groups from the country’s northwestern region are taking place at the Vietnam National Villages for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Women’s squad for Olympic play-off announced Head coach Mai Duc Chung on March 2 named a 19-strong national women’s football team to prepare for their match with Australia in the upcoming AFC Women's Olympic Qualification Tournament play-off.

Culture - Sports Ox racing festival in An Giang gears towards international status The Bay Nui Ox Racing Festival in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang is expected to become an international event under a project recently approved by the provincial People’s Committee.