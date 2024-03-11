Environment Red-crowned cranes return to Tram Chim National Forest Four red-crowned cranes were spotted at the Tram Chim National Park in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap on March 7, the forest’s management board has reported.

Environment Vietnam responds to International Day of Action for Rivers Together with countries around the world that are making efforts to protect and restore rivers, the Government of Vietnam has been implementing many important policies and practical actions to protect and revive the Earth's source of life and respond to the International Day of Action for Rivers (March 14), according to insiders.

Environment Deputy PM, foreign scientists discusses environmental initiatives Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on March 7 received foreign scientists who recently participated in the 4th International Conference on Environmental Pollution, Restoration, and Management (ICEPORM 2024) hosted by the central province of Binh Dinh.

Environment Waste collection in Ha Long Bay intensified The Management Board of Ha Long Bay in the northern province of Quang Ninh and waste collectors are pushing the collection of waste, particularly styrofoam buoys, on the sea.