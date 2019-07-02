Poster of the contest (Photo: vnam.edu.vn)

– The Vietnam International Music Competition for Violin and Chamber Music 2019, the first of its kind to be held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, is scheduled to run in Hanoi from August 3 – 11.The contest with prizes amounting to 50,000 USD is part of the activities to mark the fifth anniversary of the Vietnam Connection Music Festival and the 65th founding anniversary of the Vietnam National Academy of Music (VNAM).According to vice director of the VNAM Bui Cong Duy, who is also Vice Chairman of the competition organising committee and head of the jury, representatives of 19 countries will join the event.There will be 29 violinists and 11 symphony orchestras competing for a spot among the six finalists of each category. Vietnam has five individuals and seven groups selected for the violin and chamber music categories, respectively.The jury board is made up of 16 globally renowned artists, such as Viktor Tretyakov who claimed top prize at the 1966 Tchaikovsky competition along with many other international prizes.In addition to an opening performance with the participation of Vietnam’s talented violinist Bui Cong Duy, all the members of the jury board will join together to deliver a show with the Sun Symphony Orchestra on the gala night of August 8.-VNA