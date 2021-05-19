Vietnam to host Southeast Asia-Pacific audiovisual archive conference
Hanoi will host the 25th conference of the Southeast Asia-Pacific Audiovisual Archive Association (SEAPAVAA) in both virtual and face-to-face forms from June 20-25, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
The 22nd conference of the Southeast Asia-Pacific Audiovisual Archive Association in Bangkok, Thailand (Photo: the Vietnam Film Institute)
Under the approved plan, the conference themed “AV Archiving in Changing Times: Successes, Failures, and Challenges” will take place from June 23-24, focusing on theory and practice of audiovisual archive in the field of cinema.
Apart from mentioning successes, the event will also point out failures and challenges, as well as experience and solutions to these issues.
Vietnamese and international speakers will present about 20 papers at the event, which will see the participation of representatives from 33 film and audiovisual archive organizations of 23 SEAPAVAA member countries and territories, and those from SEAPAVAA member countries’ embassies, foreign cultural centres and other international organisations in Hanoi.
In the framework of the conference, two seminars on digital preservation and restoration and the role of digital asset management for national heritage archive, and preservation of analog films, will be arranged.
Meanwhile, theSEAPAVAA’s 25th General Assembly will consider admitting new members, and amending, supplementing, and approving the statutes of the association.
Before and during the conference, there will be activities to introduce Vietnam’s cinematic achievements and audiovisual archive activities, and those promote the country’s image of land, people, culture, and tourism potential to international friends, including a Vietnamese and international film week and a Vietnam cinema exhibition from June 21-25 in Hanoi.
SEAPAVAA, founded in 1996, is an association of organisations and individuals involved in, or interested in the development of audiovisual archiving in Southeast Asia and the Pacific as to preserve and provide access to the region’s rich audiovisual heritage./.