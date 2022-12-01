Business Plenty of space for growth in Vietnam’s consumer market Vietnam’s consumer market has substantial potential to grow and the country has shown a great deal of resilience post-pandemic, according to Mr Corey To, an economist from the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (China).

Business Eleven-month CPI increases 3.02% year on year The consumer price index posted year-on-year growth of 3.02% in the first eleven months of this year while core inflation rose 2.38%, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Bac Giang takes action to develop digital economy Bac Giang province is accelerating the implementation of digital transformation, with a focus on developing the digital economy.

Business Vietnam’s bond market contracts amid monetary tightening After strong growth in the previous quarter, Vietnam’s currency bond market contracted 0.2% due to a decline in the Government bond market and slower growth in corporate bonds.