The spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, Pham Thu Hang, on August 17 said that being an active and responsible member of the international community and consistently implementing a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and diversification of external relations, Vietnam is ready to participate in and actively contribute to global and regional multilateral mechanisms, organisations and forums.

Like many countries around the world, Vietnam pays attention to the progress of discussions on expanding membership of the BRICS Group of major emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Hang made the statement when answering a question on the relationship between Vietnam and BRICS at the regular press conference of the ministry on August 17 in Hanoi.

According to Hang, Vietnam is one of the 71 countries invited by the host country South Africa to participate in the 15th BRICS Summit, to be held in South Africa from August 22-24.

Two conferences – “The BRICS and Africa” and “The BRICS Political Parties Plus Dialogue” will take place in South Africa. Vietnam plans to send official representatives to the conferences./.