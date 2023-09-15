Sci-Tech Seminar seeks to enhance digital capacity for young people Digital transformation is an inevitable trend that is taking place in all aspects of social life and on a global scale that no country, organisation and individual can stand outside this process, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Bui Quang Huy has said.

Sci-Tech Workshop introduces solution to cybersecurity in IoT devices The Authority of Information Security (AIS) under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) and the global cybersecurity company Kaspersky held a workshop themed “Cyber Immunity for Security in IoT” in Hanoi on September 12 in recognition of the complex cybersecurity landscape brought about by the proliferation of IoT devices.

Sci-Tech Science for Peace Parliamentary Meeting opens in Binh Dinh The Science for Peace Parliamentary Meeting themed "Water security and insecurity: Rebuilding peaceful coexistence with science" opened on in the central province of Binh Dinh on September 11, attracting 60 scientists and young parliamentarians from 18 countries across the world.

Sci-Tech National Cybersecurity Association asked to define mission and vision relevant to era The National Cybersecurity Association must define a mission and vision that are relevant to the current era, Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam made the request at its first congress for the 2023-2028 tenure in Hanoi on September 8.