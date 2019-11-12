Vietnam to study logistics investment in Egypt
The Ministry of Industry and Trade will send a delegation to Egypt to study investment in logistics and promote trade in the second biggest economy in Africa from December 1-6.
Vietnam is the biggest exporter of cashew nuts in the world. (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Industry and Trade will send a delegation to Egypt to study investment in logistics and promote trade in the second biggest economy in Africa from December 1-6.
Egypt is the largest economy in North Africa and the second in Africa, while Vietnam is the biggest exporter of black pepper and cashew nut in the world. The Southeast Asian country also ranks second globally in exporting rice and coffee.
According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Egypt has been Vietnam’s second biggest export market in Africa, after South Africa, in recent years.
The ministry plans to organise a workshop on logistics investment and trade promotion in Egypt’s Alexandria city, and hold working sessions with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Cairo as well as some major Egyptian businesses and associations.
This will be a great opportunity for Vietnamese enterprises to seek partners and expand cooperation opportunities with Egyptian partners, the ministry said./.