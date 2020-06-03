Environment Binh Thuan hit by extreme drought Due to prolonged hot weather, the water levels in many reservoirs and lakes in the central province of Binh Thuan have dried up. Levels of groundwater have also significantly dropped.

Environment Deforestation continues to rage in Vietnam Vietnam will mark four years of natural forest closure this July, a measure to reverse severe deforestation.

Environment Twenty four automatic air monitoring stations handed over to Hanoi The Hanoi People’s Committee held a ceremony on May 27 to receive 24 automatic air monitoring stations sponsored by the Republic of Korea’s THT Co., Ltd.

Environment Measures sought to control pollution, improve air quality A meeting was held in Hanoi on May 27 to discuss measures to control air pollution and improve air quality in Vietnam’s major cities.