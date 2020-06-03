Vietnam to suffer more heat waves in June
Hanoi motorcyclists cover up to avoid the summer heat wave (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - More heat waves are forecast to hit Vietnam in June, mostly in the first two weeks.
The country’s average temperature is predicted to rise 0.5 to 2 degrees Celsius higher than the same period in previous years, while the total rainfall is to reduce by 20 to 40 percent, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Weather Forecasting.
Extreme heat waves with a dry southwest wind also put central provinces at risk of blazes and forest fires.
The Central Highlands and the South are forecast to experience downpours, especially in the second half of June.
From June 1 to 5, heatwaves will hit the Red River Delta and the Central Region. The northern mountainous area is expected to see showers.
The rainfall is to reduce nationwide from June 6, by 10 to 30 percent compared to the same period in previous years, along with soaring temperatures and increasing heatwaves.
Conversely, the rainfall in the Central Highlands, the South and southern central provinces is forecast to exceed previous years’ average.
In 2020, Vietnam is forecast to face historic heatwaves and abnormal weather events.
In May, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged central provinces to implement measures in response to the prolonged heat wave, drought and saltwater intrusion.
Priority should be given to supplying water for people, animal husbandry and industrial crop cultivation of perennial trees, PM said./.