Politics Lao State Inspection Authority delegation visit Hai Phong city A visiting delegation of the Lao State Inspection Authority made a working visit to the northern city of Hai Phong on June 2 to learn about the city’s socio-economic development, particularly inspection and anti-corruption work, as well as the settlement of complaints and petitions.

Politics Defence Minister welcomes senior official from Israel Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang received Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Defence Maj. Gen. Amir Eshel, who is in Vietnam to attend the countries’ second defence policy dialogue, in Hanoi on June 2.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 2 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 2.

Politics Vietnam, Israel hold 2nd defence policy dialogue The 2nd Vietnam – Israel Defence Policy Dialogue took place in Hanoi on June 2 under the co-chair by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien, and Major General (retired) Amir Eshel, Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Defence.