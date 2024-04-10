Vietnam treasures cooperation with World Intellectual Property Organisation
Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), World Trade Organisation (WTO), and other international organisations in Geneva, received representatives from the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO)’s Division for Asia and the Pacific on April 9.
At his working session with the division’s Director Andrew Ong, Dung expressed his delight at the close cooperation between the WIPO and Vietnam.
He affirmed the importance of intellectual property for economic development, and emphasised the Vietnamese Government's attention to this field, given the fact that applying new technology is an important solution in the context of Vietnam's commitment to reduce emissions.
Ong said that the WIPO attaches great importance to cooperation with Vietnam and thinks that Vietnam is a bright spot in innovation activities as well as supporting women-owned small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
He said he is very impressed by success stories of Vietnamese SMEs in applying intellectual property knowledge in business, adding that the WIPO also shared these examples on its website to inspire others and help the businesses promote their images, reach target markets, and increase exports.
Dung took the occasion to thank the WIPO for its effective support in implementing technical assistance projects and improving professional capacity for human resources in the field of intellectual property in Vietnam. He pledged to continue strengthening collaboration between the Vietnamese Delegation to Geneva and the WIPO, and showed his hope that the organisation will maintain support for Vietnam’s activities related to intellectual property./.
