Politics NA to discuss seven draft laws at second session National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on August 13 worked with standing members of several NA committees on the verification of seven draft laws that will be submitted to the legislature at the second session of the 15th NA scheduled to take place at the end of this year.

Politics Vietnam values relations with ESCAP: Foreign Minister Vietnam attaches importance to its fruitful cooperation with the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), said Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son at his virtual talks with an ESCAP official on August 13.

Politics Vietnam hails recent developments in Somalia Deputy head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Ambassador Pham Hai Anh hailed the recent developments in Somalia during the UN Security Council’s meeting on the Somali situation and activities of the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) on August 12.

Politics Switzerland presents 13 tonnes of medical supplies to Vietnam An aid package of 13 tonnes of medical supplies from the Swiss Government is expected to arrive at Tan Son Nhat airport, Ho Chi Minh City on the morning of August 13, the Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland said, citing a notice from the Humanitarian Aid Agency under the Swiss Foreign Ministry.