Vietnam treasures traditional ties, multifaceted cooperation with Kazakhstan: PM
Vietnam always treasures its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Kazakhstan, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed while receiving Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi in Hanoi on August 18.
Having lauded strong development steps in the bilateral political and diplomatic ties over the past three decades, PM Chinh suggested the two sides further promote the exchange of delegations at all levels, and support each other at multilateral forums and international organisations, particularly the United Nations and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).
Expressing his pleasure at positive progress in the bilateral economic and trade collaboration, especially after a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) took effect in 2016. In 2021, two-way trade exceeded 630 million USD, tripling the figure recorded before the pact came into force.
The Government leader proposed Kazakhstan create favorable conditions for products of Vietnam’s strength like farm produce, seafood, apparel, and wooden products, to approach its market.
He recommended the two sides collaborate and push for the amendment of the Vietnam-EAEU Free Trade Agreement to facilitate their bilateral trade and investment ties.
It is also necessary to promote the role of the Vietnam - Kazakhstan intergovernmental committee for economic - commercial and scientific - technological cooperation; negotiate and sign an agreement on visa exemption for their citizens; and soon coordinate to launch railway and direct flight routes between the countries, the PM said.
Agreeing with PM Chinh’s suggestions, Tileuberdi stated Kazakhstan wants to fortify the friendship and cooperation with Vietnam, particularly in economy, trade, and investment.
There remains large room for partnership in such fields as agriculture, tourism, transport, finance, and clean energy, the official noted.
The host and guest also spent time discussing international and regional matters of mutual concern, including the East Sea issue.
On this occasion, Tileuberdi conveyed the Kazakh PM’s invitation to PM Chinh to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan at an appropriate time./.