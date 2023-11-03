Business European firms seek investment opportunities in Ha Nam A delegation from the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) led by its Chairman Gabor Fluit has visited Ha Nam to explore the investment environment in the northern province.

Business Mergers and acquisitions prominent in Vietnam's real estate market Vietnam’s real estate market is witnessing a rising number of merger and acquisition (M&A) deals, with the engagement of both foreign and domestic investors.

Business Dung Quat Oil Refinery – an investment magnet in Quang Ngai Since the Dung Quat Oil refinery – the first in Vietnam - was put into operation in 2009, it has served as a booster for the Dung Quat Economic Zone and the central province of Quang Ngai as a whole to lure both domestic and foreign investments.

Business Mechanical industry needs State support for market development Domestic mechanical enterprises have proposed that the State strengthen mechanisms and policies on developing the market for the mechanical industry.