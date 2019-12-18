Vietnam U23s to play Bahrain in friendly ahead of Asian champs
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Vietnam U23s will play a friendly against Bahrain ahead of the Asian Football Confederation U23 Championship next month in Bangkok, Thailand.
The match, the final warm-up for both two sides, is scheduled on January 3 with the venue will be confirmed later, seven days prior to Vietnam’s first match in Group D with the UAE. The group's two other teams are Jordan and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
Bahrain are in Group A with hosts Thailand, Iraq and Australia.
Vietnam are currently in the Republic of Korea for a 10-day training camp to prepare for the continental competition. They will have two matches with Yeungnam University today and Busan Transportation Cooperation FC three days later in Busan.
The team will return to HCM City before leaving for Thailand on January 1.
Vietnam, last year's runners-up, aim for a top-three finish to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in the summer./.