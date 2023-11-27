Society Bac Giang pays heed to developing high-quality personnel Authorities of the northern province of Bac Giang will pay attention to developing a contingent of cadres and public employees with adequate qualifications and high professionalism in order to meet the requirements of the new situation, according to the provincial Department of Home Affairs.

Society Master Plan of Da Nang city announced The central city of Da Nang will play a key role as a driving force for the urban growth of the central coastal and Central Highlands region, as a centre of start-up and innovation and a unique international coastal and port urban area.

Society Senior citizens need training, employment support amid aging population There will be tens of millions of elderly people with desires for entrepreneurship, vocational training, and employment opportunities in the next decade, offering both significant challenges for society and an important workforce contributing to the country's economic growth.

Society Hanoi offers 15 night tourism products Hanoi launched 15 night tourism products at a ceremony on November 24 evening, which are expected to bring new, unique experiences to visitors.