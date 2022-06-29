Vietnam, UK to step up educational cooperation
Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son (R) presents a gift to British Secretary of State for Education Nadhim Zahawi on June 29. (Photo: VNA)London (VNA) – Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son and British Secretary of State for Education Nadhim Zahawi agreed to enhance the countries’ educational cooperation during a meeting in London on June 29.
The two officials discussed many cooperation areas, including digital transformation in tertiary and general education, environmental education, English language training, examination, student exchange, and postgraduate training.
Minister Son, who is accompanying National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue in an official visit to the UK, said bilateral cooperation in education has been growing in width, and that Vietnam wishes to further develop it in depth.
He expressed his hope that the UK Government and the British Council will further help Vietnam in English language training, enhance teachers’ capacity, and improve educational quality and the capacity of educational quality verification.
Son also called on the UK Government to assist with the teaching and learning for ethnic minority children in mountainous areas which face shortages of teachers as well as teaching and learning tools, especially for online learning.
The official also suggested British universities invest more in Vietnam, particularly in the majors the UK is strong at such as finance, banking, and information technology, adding that he hopes they will open branches in Vietnam, carry out joint programmes, and exchange students.
For his part, Zahawi shared the view that the two sides can further promote educational cooperation, especially in digital transformation – which is important to both the UK and Vietnam as it will generate considerable benefits.
The UK is ready to boost collaboration with Vietnam to improve educational quality, teacher training, English language teaching, and educational quality verification capacity, he added.
Concluding the meeting, the two sides agreed to intensify bilateral educational cooperation in both depth and width, especially in the areas matching Vietnam’s demand and the UK’s strength.
The same day, a roundtable on economics and education cooperation between Vietnam and Scotland took place at London’s Scotland House on June 29 (local time), also as part of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s ongoing official visit to the UK.
John Swinney, Deputy First Minister of Scotland and Cabinet Secretary for COVID Recovery, who attended the event remotely, said the roundtable provides an opportunity for the two sides to discuss in depth issues tabled at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) last November.
Vietnam and Scotland have acknowledged clear opportunities for the further development of the bilateral ties in higher education and renewable energy, their two priorities, he said.
Scotland wants to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam in addressing global challenges, he said, adding that Vietnam is among partners that have received financial support from the European research and innovation programme and the Newton Fund of the UK government.
He went on to highlight Scotland’s advantages in various areas, including informatics, AI, data science, biology, clinical research, physics, environment, aerospace and satellites, industrial biotechnology and circular economy. He expected the event will open up new opportunities for experience sharing and cooperation between the two sides.
Vu Dai Thang, Secretary of the Party Committee of Quang Nam, said as Vietnam has committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 at COP26, the country has been accelerating energy transition through projects promoting shift from fossil fuels to clean, green and environmentally friendly energy.
To achieve the goal, Vietnam needs cooperation from agencies and governments across the globe, especially the UK and Scotland, Thang said.
During the event, representatives from participating universities introduced potential for bilateral cooperation in higher education. The two sides also discussed how to develop offshore wind power in Vietnam./.