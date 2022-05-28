Group of foreign tourists in Phu Quoc island of Kien Giang (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam dropped COVID-19 test requirements for visitors entering the country from May 15, a move expected to boost the recovery of the country’s tourism industry.

Chairman of Vietravel Holdings Nguyen Quoc Ky said since then, regular flights and holiday packages as well as charter flights have been booked with an occupancy rate of more than 90 percent.



Amidst such high demand, the ‘unshackling’ move prior to the peak season will create the momentum for the tourism sector, given the period accounts for 70 percent of firms’ annual revenue, he added.



Dr Luong Hoai Nam, a member of the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board, spoke highly of the decision as he explained that testing for COVID-19 abroad is time consuming, while some countries have already scrapped the requirement.



The move will also make it easier for overseas Vietnamese and foreign tourists to travel to Vietnam.

Foreigners stroll the pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake. (Photo: VNA)

Tourism companies and resorts nationwide has rolled out promotions for this summer. Vietnam is advised to promote marketing and communication work on tourism as about 80 percent of foreign visitors travelling to the country with the help of foreign travel agencies.



However, technical restrictions in visa issuance remain for foreign tourists who wish to travel to Vietnam.

Bottlenecks in the visa policy were reported to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in early May.

Nam suggested the country exempt visas for citizens of Europe, Australia, New Zealand, India and Canada, adding that due attention should be paid to measures aimed to extend tourists’ length of stay and their spending while in Vietnam./.

VNA