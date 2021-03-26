Vietnam, US experts share DNA analysis methods to address war legacies
Hanoi (VNA) – US experts introduced the latest DNA analysis methods to serve the search of people missing during the war, at a workshop jointly held by the Vietnam Office for Seeking Missing Persons (VNOSMP) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) on March 25.
“The scientific workshop on DNA identification of human remains from war” was organised on the basis of the Memorandum of Intent (MOI) reached by the two sides last year.
In her remarks, USAID/Vietnam Mission Director Ann Marie Yastishock thanked Vietnam for its close coordination in the search for US personnel missing during the war.
The US is committed to supporting Vietnam with the most cutting-edge technologies to identify human remains, thus helping Vietnam identify remains of fallen soldiers, she affirmed.
Vietnamese experts shared their difficulties in DNA analysis and sought advice from the US side to tackle them.
The biggest obstacles lie with technology and material facilities, VNOSMP Director Le Chi Dung said.
Under the above-said MOI, USAID will provide Vietnam with the best, cutting edge technology for DNA extraction and analysis, work with Vietnam to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of their laboratories, and ultimately increase the number of identified fallen soldiers./.