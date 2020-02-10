Vietnam, US jointly study vaccine against African swine fever
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has suggested the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) transfer virus samples to Vietnam to study and produce vaccine against African swine fever (ASF) in the country.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
The ministry made the suggestion during an ongoing working session with USDA experts from February 10 – 14.
Vietnam also sent 20 ASF virus samples in its 17 provinces to the US for vaccine research and production.
The Vietnamese side proposed the US should consider sending its technical experts to Vietnam or receiving Vietnamese experts to jointly produce vaccines against the virus in the two countries.
It also sought the US’s support in building a process to review vaccine quality after successful research.
US experts also informed that their vaccine against the ASF virus in China and Southeast Asian nations has proved effective./.
