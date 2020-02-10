Society Sick Philippine sailor brought ashore for treatment The Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) of Region 4 on February 9 brought ashore a foreign sailor who was in a life-threatening condition on a Marshall Island-flagged ship.

Society Vietnam supports China with medical supplies to fight nCoV Vietnam sent medical equipment and supplies to China on February 9 to help fight the acute respiratory disease caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Society Vietnam attends international Buddhism conference in India Scholars from Vietnam, India and other countries including Australia and Belgium exchanged views on Buddhism’s role as a social and cultural bridge and a source of global peace at an international conference in India’s Bhubaneswar city on February 8-9.

Society 30 citizens arrive at Van Don airport from China Vietnam has flown home 30 citizens from Wuhan in China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).