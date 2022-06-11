Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia and Uzbekistan Dang Minh Khoi at a working session with Uzbek Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia and Uzbekistan Dang Minh Khoi has held working sessions with relevant agencies of Uzbekistan to strengthen multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.



During the meetings, the two sides affirmed long-standing friendship between Vietnam and Uzbekistan, saying that bilateral trade cooperation is not commensurate with the close relationship as well as the potential of the two countries. They want to further increase the two-way trade turnover, currently at 135 million USD.



At the meeting on June 8 with First Deputy Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan Azim Akhmedkhadzhaev and representatives of the oil and gas company Uzbekneftegaz, the two sides exchanged possibilities for cooperation in the oil and gas field. Akhmedkhadzhaev expressed his support for the collaboration ideas raised by Ambassador Khoi and his working delegation, including representatives of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), saying that both sides should quickly set up a working group to exchange in detail.



Talking with Komiljon Karimov, First Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Higher Education and Secondary Education of Uzbekistan on June 9, the Vietnamese diplomat said he was impressed by the development of Uzbekistan in recent years. He handed over a 2013 draft document on cooperation in education and training between Vietnam and Uzbekistan to Karimov. Khoi also affirmed that Vietnam is ready to act as a bridge connecting Uzbekistan and the Asia-Pacific and the Southeast Asian region as well as willing to cooperate in promoting the teaching of the Vietnamese language at Uzbek universities.



During the working session on June 10 with Deputy Minister of Transport Abdusamat Muminov, the two sides discussed enhancing cooperation in the field of transport between the two countries, particularly the possibility of opening a direct flight to Uzbekistan of Vietnam’s national flag carrier - Vietnam Airlines to promote trade and tourism, and strengthen connections with neighbouring regions. The Uzkek official affirmed his support to the proposal. The two officials also agreed to promote preliminary exchanges so that these ideas could be implemented soon.



The Vietnamese ambassador has raised the possibility of building an instant noodle factory in Uzbekistan as well as cooperation in agriculture and aquaculture at a meeting with Badriddin Abidov, Deputy Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan. Abidov expressed his wish that Vietnam will help train agricultural experts for Uzbekistan, adding that it is necessary for the two sides to establish a working group to quickly promote cooperation and investment projects.

Khoi also met with Deputy Chairman of the Uzbek Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UCCI) Zhakhongir Mamazhanov and chairman of the Committee on Inter-ethnic Relations and Friendly Relations with Foreign Countries of Uzbekistan Rustambek Kurbanov. At a meeting with Kurbanov, the Vietnamese ambassador asked him to support and create favourable conditions for Vietnamese people who are living and doing business in the country./.