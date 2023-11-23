Vietnam values China’s Aman Youyi joint exercise
Lieutenant General Nguyen Trong Binh, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, congratulated the Joint Staff Department of China's Central Military Commission on successfully organising the Aman Youyi (Peace and Friendship) 2023 joint exercise, while addressing the closing ceremony in Zhanjiang, on November 22.
Closing ceremony of Aman Youyi (Peace and Friendship) 2023 joint exercise (Photp: qdnd.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - Lieutenant General Nguyen Trong Binh, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, congratulated the Joint Staff Department of China's Central Military Commission on successfully organising the Aman Youyi (Peace and Friendship) 2023 joint exercise, while addressing the closing ceremony in Zhanjiang, on November 22.
Participating in the exercise is an opportunity for forces to exchange, learn, and strengthen mutual trust and understanding, thus creating a premise for further strengthening defence cooperation between countries, and contributing to maintaining peace, stability, security and prosperity of the region and the world, Binh said.
The joint exercise is also a chance for officers and sailors of the Vietnam People's Navy to improve their command organisation and capacity to master weapons and equipment when going to sea for a long period, and accumulate experience in organising and participating in bilateral and multilateral defence activities.
The Vietnam People's Army delegation participated in military exercises on land and at sea, with all set goals achieved.
Earlier, the head of the Vietnamese delegation paid a courtesy visit to General Liu Zhenli, Chief of Staff of the Joint Staff Department, China's Central Military Commission, and received Southern Theatre Commander General Wang Xiubin.
Liu affirmed that China always attaches great importance to relations with Vietnam, and spoke highly of the results of the defence cooperation between the two countries in recent times, in accordance with the common perception of the two countries' high-ranking leaders on continuing to promote and deepen the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.
He proposed the two sides continue to increase delegation exchanges and high-level contacts, promote the implementation of existing cooperation mechanisms, and seek and expand collaboration in new fields where both have capabilities and needs./.