Politics Azerbaijan prioritises relations with Vietnam: party official Azerbaijan highly values and prioritises its relations with Vietnam, considering Vietnam a crucial partner in Asia-Pacific, Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) and head of YAP’s Central Office Tahir Budagov has said.

Politics Front leader extends congratulations to Cambodia’s newly-elected SFDCM chair President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien sent a message of congratulations to newly-elected President of the National Council of the Solidarity Front for Development of the Cambodian Motherland (SFDCM) Samdech Kittisangha Bondit Men Sam An.

Politics Vietnam gives highest priority to special relationship with Laos: PM Vietnam always treasures and gives the top priority to its special relationship with Laos, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told visiting Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith in Hanoi on November 22.

Politics Vietnam, Laos hold tenth foreign ministerial-level consultation meeting Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith co-chaired the tenth Vietnam-Laos foreign ministerial-level consultation meeting in Hanoi on November 22.