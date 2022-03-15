Vietnam waives visas for citizens from 13 countries. - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnamese Government on March 15 issued a resolution on visa waivers for citizens from 13 countries namely Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Belarus.



Citizens of the above-mentioned countries will enjoy 15 days of visa-free travel in Vietnam beginning from their date of entry regardless of the kind of passport and entry purpose, on the basis of satisfying all conditions as prescribed by Vietnamese law.



The resolution is to stay in effect for a period of three years until at least March 14, 2025, with a renewal to be reviewed by relevant authorities in accordance with Vietnamese law.



This resolution is effective immediately and replaces Resolution 21/NQ-CP dated February 28, 2020, Resolution 23/NQ-CP dated March 2,2020, Resolution 29/NQ-CP dated March 11, 2020, and Resolution 33/NQ-CP dated March 19, 2020 on the temporary suspension of unilateral visa exemptions./.