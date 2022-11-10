Vietnamese and Philippine delegations in Cambodia (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man has stressed that Vietnam always treasures and wants to strengthen its strategic partnership with the Philippines.

Meeting with Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Philippines Ferdinand Martin Gomez Romualdez on the sidelines of the ASEAN Leaders' Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in Phnom Penh on November 10, Man said the two countries share similarities in terms of geography, culture, and history as well as common concerns over security and strategic issues.

Amid complicated developments in the region, enhancing cooperation does not only benefits the two countries but also for regional peace, stability and development, he said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese and Philippine legislatures have exchanged few delegations but still maintained all-level meetings on the sidelines of international and regional conferences, Man said.

Both sides shared the view that the two legislatures should enhance the exchange of high-ranking delegations and delegations of their committees and competent organs, facilitate exchanges between their parliamentarians and work closely together at regional and global forums.

On this occasion, Man conveyed NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s regards and invitation to Romualdez to visit Vietnam soon.

In order to reinforce ties between the two legislatures and the strategic partnership between the two nations, Vietnam always welcomes senior leaders of the Philippines and House of Representatives to visit the country, he said./.