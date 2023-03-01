Travel Hanoi welcomes over 3.7 million visitors in two months Hanoi served 3.73 million visitors in the first two months of this year, earning 13.2 trillion VND (over 556 million USD), up 2.8 times and 3.6 times year-on-year, respectively, the municipal Department of Tourism has reported.

Travel CNN praises nine magnificent caves in Vietnam US-based multinational news channel CNN has praised nine Vietnamese caves, including six caves in the central province of Quang Binh, the provincial Department of Tourism said on February 28.

Travel Ho Chi Minh City launches golf tour to lure visitors The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism and the Vietnam Golf Tourism Association on February 28 jointly launched a golf tour service to promote the new product in the city.

Destinations Infographic Hanoi among 10 most beautiful Southeast Asia destinations Canadian magazine The Travel has ranked Hanoi in sixth place on a list of the 10 most beautiful destinations in Southeast Asia.