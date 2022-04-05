Vietnam welcomes UK's support in renewable energy development: MoIT Deputy Minister
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) welcomes offers given by developed countries, including the UK, to support Vietnam in building legal frameworks and provide Vietnam with necessary technologies, experience and capital to develop renewable energy in order to realise commitments at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), stated Deputy Minister Dang Hoang An.
An made the statement during a meeting with Graham Stuart, UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos, and the UK Ambassador to Vietnam in Hanoi on April 5.
At the meeting, the two sides underlined the success of the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) after one year of implementation despite COVID-19 impacts.
Statistics from the General Department of Vietnam Customs show trade revenue between Vietnam and the UK reached 6.6 billion USD in 2021, up 17.2 percent year on year, with Vietnam’s exports of nearly 5.8 billion USD. Particularly, the export revenue of steel products surged over 1,404 percent.
Stuart highly valued Vietnam’s commitment to achieving net zero emission by 2020 at the COP26. He said he is delighted that Vietnam has made commitments in protecting the forest, cutting the use of coal and reducing methane emission. He welcomed Vietnam’s plans to adjust its strategies and policies regarding climate change in alignment with the goals.
Sharing the UK’s experience in developing renewable energy to reduce dependence on coal-fueled energy, Stuart encouraged Vietnam to set more ambitious goals in boosting green growth in the Power Planning VIII, with more plans and mechanisms to encourage investment in renewable energy, given the country’s great potential in expanding renewable energy thanks to its favourable natural conditions.
MoIT Deputy Minister An briefed the guest on Vietnam’s prompt actions to realise its commitments at COP26, including reviewing and adjusting the Power Planning VII.
The two sides discussed a plan to organise the 12th meeting of the Vietnam - UK Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO 12) in May in London.
Stuart mentioned the co-organisation of a roundtable on renewable energy on the sidelines of the JETCO, and invited a MoIT delegation to make a field trip to a wind farm in the UK.
Stuart said that the UK is interested in exporting pork and poultry meat to Vietnam, suggesting that this issue be added to the agenda at the JETCO12.
An agreed to assign relevant agencies to work with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on this matter. Concluding the meeting, both sides concurred to coordinate closely for stronger cooperation, especially in preparing for the JETCO12./.