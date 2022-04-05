Environment Breeding aquatic animals released to help recover fisheries resources Many localities nationwide released breeding fish, shrimp, and other aquatic species on April 1 to help restore fisheries resources and also to mark the 63rd traditional day of Vietnam’s fisheries sector (April 1, 1959 - 2022).

Environment Friendship, cooperation conducive to Vietnam-Germany energy collaboration: official Sound friendship and cooperation at all levels between Vietnam and Germany will be the foundation for their effective energy collaboration in the future, stated Patrick Graichen, State Secretary at the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action at the first Vietnam - Germany Energy Day in Berlin on March 31.

Environment Quang Ninh releases 2.3 million fish fries into Bai Tu Long Bay Nearly 2.3 million fries of various fish species were released into Bai Tu Long Bay in Cam Pha city of the north-eastern province of Quang Ninh on March 31, aiming to regenerate and increase the diversity of fishery resources in the area.

Environment Water resources protection programme for schools launched in Hai Phong A water resources protection programme named “Mizuiku – I love clean water” was launched at a ceremony held in the northern port city of Hai Phong on March 30.