Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Nguyen Viet Thao speaks at the seminar (Source: www.tienphong.vn)

The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) is willing to help the Venezuelan government with professional, theoretical and political training, HCMA Vice President Nguyen Viet Thao has said.Thao made the statement while co-chairing a seminar with Rodbexa Poleo, First Secretary of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) Youth Organisation, in Hanoi on July 11.Despite geographical distance, Vietnam and Venezuela have maintained close political ties, he said, adding that Vietnam always attaches great importance to the long-standing relations with Venezuela as well as follow the country’s situation.Poleo, who is also Deputy Minister of Culture, briefed participants on Venezuela’s political, economic, cultural and social situation in recent years, saying the Latin American country is facing numerous difficulties related to economic and emigration issues.Venezuela hopes Vietnam will support the country in strengthening solidarity with other nations in the world for the common goal of peace and stability, as well as create opportunities for Venezuelan students to study at the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics to learn Vietnam’s experience in external affairs and sustainable development, she said.The participants agreed that the relations between Vietnam and Venezuela have seen new progress in all aspects from politics and economy to culture and society.Regarding the Party and State’s relations, Vietnam and Venezuelan have exchanged more than 10 delegations, including high-level ones, to share experience and sign cooperation agreements.The two countries have inked over 50 cooperation documents in the fields of energy, oil and gas, agro-forestry-fishery, information and communications, culture, education, sports and tourism.They have also implemented specific projects to develop the bilateral collaboration in economy, trade, investment, science and technology.Mass organisations of Vietnam and Venezuela have conducted many visits to exchange views on the situation in each nation besides attending celebrations of major events and supporting the cause of the national construction and development in the respective countries.-VNA