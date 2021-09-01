Vietnam wins silver medal, seven individual titles at Army Games’ Safe Environment
The Vietnam People’s Army (VPA)’s chemistry team at the competition (Photo: VNA)
Beijing (VNA) – The Vietnam People’s Army (VPA)’s chemistry team has won a silver medal for the team performance and seven individual titles at the International Army Games 2021’s Safe Environment event.
The awards were given to the Vietnamese team during a ceremony held at Korla military base in China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on September 1.
The team grabbed the silver medal after defeating their Belarusian rivals at the final match of the Safe Environment’s shooting race a day prior. The individual titles, meanwhile, included two awards for the best shooters, two for the best commanders, one for the best detection specialist and one for the best driver.
Colonel Le Minh Hoang of Vietnam, a member of the competition’s referee panel was also honoured for his outstanding contribution to the tournament and fair judgement.
The Vietnamese team, comprising 20 officers and soldiers, began the Safe Environment competition on August 25.
The International Army Games 2021 is hosted by Russia with 36 competitions in 12 countries and territories. China hosts the “Safe Environment”, “Clear Sky” and “Suvorov Attack” competitions.
Vietnam hosts the Military Medical Relay Race and Sniper Frontier contests of Games, which started at National Military Training Centre No 4 in Hanoi on August 31./.