Vietnam wins two ASOCIO Awards for 2021
Two Vietnamese firms were named among 35 winners of the Asian-Oceanian Computing Industry Organisation (ASOCIO) Awards 2021 at a ceremony held in Bangladesh last week within the framework of the ASOCIO Digital Summit 2021.
Accordingly, the telecommunications group Viettel was honoured with the Outstanding ICT Company Award while the Medlatec General Hospital won the HealthTech Award.
The annual ASOCIO Awards are prestigious IT awards honouring individuals, agencies, organisations and enterprises with outstanding achievements and important contributions to the IT sector in 24 ASOCIO member economies.
This year, the awards were presented in four categories including outstanding ICT Company Award, Outstanding User Organisation Award, Digital Government Award, ICT Education Award and HealthTech Award.
Previously, individuals and organisations of Vietnam received ASOCIO Awards include Prime Minister Phan Van Khai (2003), FPT Chairman Truong Gia Binh (2013); FPT Software Co Ltd and Vietinbank (2016); FPT Information System Corporation, Masan Group, Hanoi University of Science and Technology (2017); the Ministry of Finance, the Quang Ninh provincial People’s Committee, MISA Joint Stock Company, and FPT University (2018); Vietnam Airlines, the CMC Technology Corporation, and the University of Science under the Vietnam National University – HCM City (2019).
ASOCIO is an ICT federation organised by ICT associations representing 24 economies throughout the Asia Pacific. Established in Tokyo, Japan in 1984, ASOCIO’s influence covers more than 10,000 ICT companies and represents approximately 350 billion USD of ICT revenue in the region./.