All six Vietnamese high school students competing in the 2019 International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) brought home medals, with two golds and four silvers.

The results placed Vietnam to the seventh position out of 110 teams participating in the 2019 IMO (the 60th of its kind).



This year, China and the US shared the top place at the competition.



Vietnam first participated in the IMO in 1974, becoming the first Asian country to compete in the contest. It ranked third three times in 1999, 2007 and 2017.-VNA