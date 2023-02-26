Politics Ho Chi Minh City, Kuwait eye stronger cooperation Ho Chi Minh City expects that Kuwait will become a gateway for its businesses to further strengthen economic and trade ties with the Gulf and Middle East countries, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau has said.

Politics 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Australia diplomatic ties celebrated in Hanoi The Embassy of Australia held a meeting in Hanoi on February 24 evening to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam -Australia diplomatic ties (February 26, 1973 - 2023).

Politics Relations between Vietnam and Australia going from strength to strength As Vietnam and Australia mark 50 years of bilateral relations, Vietnam News speaks to Australian Ambassador Andrew Goledzinowski about plans to celebrate the milestone and what the future hold for the partnership between the two countries.