A working session between VWU delegation and Begona Lasagabaster, Director of UNESCO Division of Gender Equality. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – A delegation from the Vietnam Women's Union (VWU) led by its Vice President Nguyen Thi Minh Huong paid a working visit to France from May 30 to June 1, during which they met and discussed with representatives from international organisations and Vietnamese associations in France.

On June 1, the delegation and Ambassador Le Thi Hong Van, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to UNESCO, met Chairperson of the UNESCO's Executive Board Tamara Rastovac Siamashvili and Begona Lasagabaster, Director of UNESCO Division of Gender Equality.

A working session between VWU delegation and Chairperson of the UNESCO's Executive Board Tamara Rastovac Siamashvili. (Photo: VNA)

VWU Vice President Nguyen Thi Minh Huong informed the UNESCO officials about the guidelines and policies of Vietnam and the country’s socio-economic development in recent years, highlighting the active participation of women in many fields including female leadership in the administrations at all levels, health care, education, and gender equality.

For her part, Lasagabaster highly appreciated Vietnam's experiences and economic, cultural, and social development in general and the performance in the issue of gender equality in particular. She welcomes Vietnam's initiatives and support at UNESCO and international forums.

Nhập Representatives form Vietnam Women's Union meet with leaders of the Vietnamese Embassy in France. (Photo: VNA)

Previously, on May 30, at a meeting with leaders of the Vietnamese Embassy in France, Vice President Huong affirmed that the overseas Vietnamese community, including Vietnamese women, is an integral part of the Vietnamese nation.

VWU has always given special attention to overseas Vietnamese women, especially in protecting the legitimate rights and dignity of Vietnamese women in interracial marriages and in labour export activities.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang and the delegation discussed directions for cooperation, exchange, and connection of the Vietnam Women's Union with organisations and individuals in France, thereby calling on financial and technical support for women's activities in Vietnam.

The VWU delegation also worked with Vietnamese organisations and associations in France on the role of Vietnamese women abroad in promoting economic development, preserving traditional culture, and boosting Vietnamese language teaching./.