Ngan Thi Van Su (21) and her teammates celebrate the first goal for Vietnamese team in the final match with Cambodia at the SEA Games 32 on May 12. (Photo: VNA)

Phom Penh (VNA) - The Vietnamese women's football team on May 12 won 4-0 against host Cambodia, getting a ticket to the finals of SEA Games women’s football.



In the 4th minute of the match, Pham Hai Yen had the opportunity to open the score but the ball hit the goalpost.



In the 20th minutes, Ngan Thi Van Su headed the ball in the goal, opening the first goal for Vietnam.



Ten minutes later, Pham Hai Yen doubled the lead for Vietnam.



Vietnam were given a penalty after Thai Thi Thao was fouled inside the penalty area. Tran Thi Thuy Trang made no mistake from the spot to make it 3-0 for Vietnam.



The first half ended with Vietnam leading Cambodia by three goals.



In the second half of the match, Vietnam were awarded a penalty after a Cambodian player let the ball touch her hand in the penalty area. Huynh Nhu raised the score to 4-0 for Vietnam at the last minutes of the game.



In the finals of SEA Games women's football, the Vietnamese team will face Myanmar who defeated Thailand in a match also held on May 12./.