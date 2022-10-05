Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The 2022 Vietnam International Woodworking Industry Fair (Vietnam Wood 2022) will be held in Ho Chi Minh City from October 18-21, aiming to promote technological transformation of Vietnam’s wood processing industry.



Taking place in both virtual and face-to-face forms, the event will be held alongside the Vietnam International Furniture Accessories, Hardware & Tool (Furnitec 2022) exhibition.



According to Nguyen Chanh Phuong, Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Handicraft and Woodworking Association (HAWA), Vietnam Wood 2022 will gather 250 exhibitors from 24 countries and territories.



Canada, France, Germany and Russia are expected to run pavilions at the fair, which showcases the global value chain of the woodworking industry.



A series of seminars will be organised within the framework of the event, in which speakers will share their expertise in the field of technology transformation, automation trends for the industry, smart solutions for the wood industry in the digital era, and wood material application in interior design, according to the event’s organisers./.