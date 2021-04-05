Vietnam works to keep pace with world’s AI development
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is working to realise its goal of being listed in Top 4 in ASEAN and Top 50 of the world in terms in artificial intelligence (AI) research, development and application by 2030.
The target was set in a National Strategy on AI Research, Development and Application by 2030 recently approved by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
The strategy aims at stepping up AI research, development and application to make it an important technological industry of Vietnam.
By 2030, Vietnam will become a centre for innovation and development of AI solutions and applications in the Southeast Asian region and the world. The country aims to build 10 AI brands of high prestige in the region, develop three national centres on big data and high performance computing, and connect big data and high performance computing centres nationwide into a network and form 50 open datasets in all socio-economic fields to better serve AI research, development and application.
Last month, the Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST), in collaboration with Naver Corporation of the Republic of Korea, inaugurated an international AI research centre, aiming to connect AI research units nationwide, and application in industry across the globe.
The inaugural of the centre will assist with basic research studies on the creation of “Make-in-Vietnam” technologies, and the application of AI in various sectors so as to speed up digital transformation and the fourth industrial revolution in Vietnam.
The HUST and Naver Corporation of the Republic of Korea will partner to operate the centre for the development of in-depth research and training of skilled personnel in AI.
Director of the AI centre Ho Tu Bao said that Vietnam is lagging behind developed countries like Japan and the US in AI research; however, the gap will be reduced thanks to Vietnam’s talented human resources.
In the past time, Vietnam technology corporations such as FPT, Bkav, Vingroup, Viettel, VNPT and CMS Telecom have invested big in AI as well as applied the technology into their business, contributing to the nation’s digitalisation process.
In mid-2020, FPT Corporation and the AI Institute of Mila, Canada, signed a strategic cooperation deal for 2020-2023 to promote AI application in Vietnam.
The cooperation agreement focuses on contents of AI technology development and research for FPT, strategic consultation on Mila experience to build an FPT Research Complex in Quy Nhon of Vietnam’s Binh Dinh province, and the training and exchange of AI human resources.
Once completed, the FPT Research Complex will make significant contributions to helping Vietnam’s AI reach out to the world./.