Sci-Tech Bac Giang tapping biotechnology in socio-economic development The northern province of Bac Giang will promote the application of biotechnology and new material technologies to serve socio-economic development, according to the director of the Bac Giang Provincial Department of Science and Technology Nguyen Thanh Binh.

Sci-Tech Infographic Ensuring safety for children in the Internet In order to protect children from risks in the internet, parents should pay close attention to their children's activities online.

Sci-Tech First home-grown internet speed test app launched i-Speed, the first Made-in-Vietnam internet speed measuring app, was rolled out in Hanoi on April 2 by the Vietnam Internet Network Information Centre (VNNIC) and the Authority of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Sci-Tech HUST inaugurates AI international research centre The Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST) has inaugurated its international research centre on artificial intelligence (AI).